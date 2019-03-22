Overview of Dr. Aditya Virmani, MD

Dr. Aditya Virmani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.



Dr. Virmani works at MICHAEL ROSEN MD PC in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.