Dr. Aditya Virmani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Virmani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aditya Virmani, MD
Overview of Dr. Aditya Virmani, MD
Dr. Aditya Virmani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.
Dr. Virmani works at
Dr. Virmani's Office Locations
Michael Rosen MD PC755 Park Ave Ste 140, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 942-4480
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Virmani is a highly specialized and skilled physician. My family is lucky to have found him in time to help with the care of our aging parent.
About Dr. Aditya Virmani, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1356599484
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Virmani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Virmani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Virmani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Virmani has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Virmani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Virmani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Virmani.
