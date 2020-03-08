Dr. Adley Raboy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raboy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adley Raboy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adley Raboy, MD
Dr. Adley Raboy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raboy's Office Locations
- 1 900 South Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 226-6461
-
2
Staten Island Pulmonary1460 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 273-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raboy?
Excellent Doctor.Very professional & excellent knowledge of my medical condition
About Dr. Adley Raboy, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1144221474
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raboy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raboy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raboy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raboy has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raboy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Raboy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raboy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raboy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raboy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.