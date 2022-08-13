Dr. Adli Yakan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yakan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adli Yakan, MD
Overview of Dr. Adli Yakan, MD
Dr. Adli Yakan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Yakan works at
Dr. Yakan's Office Locations
-
1
Michigan Cancer Specialists18223 E 10 Mile Rd, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (586) 778-5880
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yakan?
Everyone I came in contact with, from the medical tech, the P.A and Dr. Yakan were very nice, helpful, and work within a very efficient,calming environment.
About Dr. Adli Yakan, MD
- Hematology
- English, Arabic
- 1417174699
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yakan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yakan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yakan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yakan works at
Dr. Yakan has seen patients for Anemia, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yakan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yakan speaks Arabic.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Yakan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yakan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yakan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yakan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.