Dr. Adly Thebaud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thebaud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adly Thebaud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adly Thebaud, MD
Dr. Adly Thebaud, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orange City, FL. They graduated from University of Haiti / School of Medicine And Pharmacy.
Dr. Thebaud works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Thebaud's Office Locations
-
1
Family Psychiatry Services2725 Rebecca Ln Ste 107, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 775-0736
-
2
Family Psychiatric Services1403 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 201, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 322-3096
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thebaud?
GreaGreat place wonderful place to be Joe Joe’s awesome
About Dr. Adly Thebaud, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, French
- 1629049770
Education & Certifications
- University of Haiti / School of Medicine And Pharmacy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thebaud has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thebaud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thebaud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thebaud works at
Dr. Thebaud speaks French.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Thebaud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thebaud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thebaud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thebaud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.