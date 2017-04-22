Overview

Dr. Admassu Hailu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fremont, NE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Methodist Fremont Health and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Hailu works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Fremont, NE with other offices in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.