Overview

Dr. Admir Seferovic, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, UT Health Jacksonville and UT Health North Campus Tyler.



Dr. Seferovic works at HCA Florida St. Petersburg Family Care in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.