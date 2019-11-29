Dr. Adnan Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adnan Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adnan Ahmed, MD
Dr. Adnan Ahmed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Minneola, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll|Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
-
1
Kidney & Hypertension Specialists of Central Florida306 Mohawk Rd, Minneola, FL 34715 Directions (407) 296-1976
-
2
Fresinus Clermont Dialysis312 Mohawk Rd, Minneola, FL 34715 Directions (352) 243-1200
-
3
Kidney & Hypertension Specialists of Central Florida P.A.10000 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 296-1976
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
What wonderful nephrologist! He is very knowledgable in his field plus more! He saved my kidneys from failure and does not give up on you! Listens to all you have to say and answers honestly your questions. I highly recommend Dr. Ahmed and his staff is always there to help you when needed.
About Dr. Adnan Ahmed, MD
- Nephrology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811972789
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital|Barnes Hospital Wash University|U Ms Med Ctr|University Ms Med Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Luth Med Center|Lutheran Medical Center
- Dow Med Coll|Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for End-Stage Renal Disease, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.