Dr. Adnan Akhtar, MD
Dr. Adnan Akhtar, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and AdventHealth Celebration.
AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Kissimmee2400 N Orange Blossom Trl Ste 205, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions
AdventHealth Medical Grou Oncology and Hematology at Celebration400 Celebration Pl Ste A270, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- AdventHealth Celebration
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I would recommend Dr. Akhtar to anyone in need of an oncologist. I am extremely pleased with Dr. Akhtar. During my initial visit, he took the time to get to know me, my history and understand why I was in his office. He is a true professional and I feel extremely confident with treatment. The office staff in Celebration is very friendly and kind.
- Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1366404642
- New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
- WESTCHESTER COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
- Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
