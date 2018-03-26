Overview of Dr. Adnan Akhtar, MD

Dr. Adnan Akhtar, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and AdventHealth Celebration.



Dr. Akhtar works at AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Kissimmee in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Celebration, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Breast Cancer and Osteosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.