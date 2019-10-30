Overview

Dr. Adnan Alghadban, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Tichreen Faculty Of Med Lattakia Syria and is affiliated with Fairmont Regional Medical Center, Grafton City Hospital, Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and United Hospital Center.



Dr. Alghadban works at ASSOCIATED SPECIALISTS INC in Bridgeport, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.