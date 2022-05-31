Dr. Cemer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adnan Cemer, MD
Overview of Dr. Adnan Cemer, MD
Dr. Adnan Cemer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus.
Dr. Cemer works at
Dr. Cemer's Office Locations
Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC1729 Burrstone Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 798-1500Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MVHS St. Luke's Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Center is one of the best doctors I have been to. He listens intently and explains thing thoroughly. The office staff is also very good.
About Dr. Adnan Cemer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1053577734
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cemer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cemer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cemer works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cemer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cemer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cemer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cemer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.