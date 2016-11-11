Dr. Adnan Hossain, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hossain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adnan Hossain, DDS
Overview
Dr. Adnan Hossain, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Antioch, TN.
Dr. Hossain works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental5304 Hickory Hollow Ln, Antioch, TN 37013 Directions (855) 384-3745
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hossain?
Very professional, knowledgeable, and has a great attitude
About Dr. Adnan Hossain, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1043449648
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hossain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hossain accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hossain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hossain works at
411 patients have reviewed Dr. Hossain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hossain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hossain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hossain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.