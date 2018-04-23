Overview

Dr. Adnan Hussein, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Hussein works at Durham Medical Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.