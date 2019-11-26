Overview of Dr. Adnan Khan, MD

Dr. Adnan Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Premier Internal Medicine Ocoee in Ocoee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.