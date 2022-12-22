See All Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Dr. Adnan Khdair, MD

Gastroenterology
4.9 (117)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Adnan Khdair, MD

Dr. Adnan Khdair, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Khdair works at Gastroenterology and Hepatology - Lower Manhattan in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hiatal Hernia and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khdair's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology and Hepatology - Lower Manhattan
    156 William Street 6th Floor, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Gastroenterology and Hepatology - Brooklyn Heights
    186 Joralemon Street 3rd Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Hiatal Hernia
Hernia
Gastritis
Hiatal Hernia
Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis
Hiatal Hernia
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Anal or Rectal Pain
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hemorrhoids
Intestinal Obstruction
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Reflux Esophagitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Abdominal Pain
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy
Enteritis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bladder Infection
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Crohn's Disease
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Duodenal Ulcer
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Fibromyalgia
Food Allergy
Food Poisoning
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lipid Disorders
Liver Function Test
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Low Back Pain
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pancreatitis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
pH Probe
  View other providers who treat pH Probe
Polyneuropathy
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Sarcoidosis
Screening Colonoscopy
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ulcerative Colitis
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
Urinary Stones
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Emphysema
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Essential Tremor
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Folic Acid Deficiency
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Gonorrhea Infections
Hair Loss
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Ileus
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
Ischemic Colitis
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Low Blood
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • SelectHealth
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 117 ratings
    Patient Ratings (117)
    5 Star
    (113)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 22, 2022
    My visits with Dr. Khdair are always great. He is the one doctor that I have that I am always happy to go to. He has been my doctor for 18 years.
    Photo: Dr. Adnan Khdair, MD
    About Dr. Adnan Khdair, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861452245
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adnan Khdair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khdair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khdair has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khdair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khdair has seen patients for Gastritis, Hiatal Hernia and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khdair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    117 patients have reviewed Dr. Khdair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khdair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khdair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khdair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

