See All Ophthalmologists in Bloomfield, NJ
Dr. Adnan Mallick, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Adnan Mallick, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (57)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Adnan Mallick, MD

Dr. Adnan Mallick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. 

Dr. Mallick works at Retina Center of New Jersey in Bloomfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Mallick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retina center of New Jersey
    1255 Broad St, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 707-5632
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mallick?

    Jan 07, 2023
    Had an eye issue and very satisfied with results
    Kevin Nally — Jan 07, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adnan Mallick, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adnan Mallick, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mallick to family and friends

    Dr. Mallick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mallick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adnan Mallick, MD.

    About Dr. Adnan Mallick, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437597366
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adnan Mallick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mallick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mallick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mallick works at Retina Center of New Jersey in Bloomfield, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Mallick’s profile.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Adnan Mallick, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.