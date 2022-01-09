Dr. Adnan Mohammadbhoy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohammadbhoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adnan Mohammadbhoy, DO
Dr. Adnan Mohammadbhoy, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE--ERIE and is affiliated with Bravera Health Seven Rivers.
Dr Mo General Surgery6196 W Gulf To Lake Hwy, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 794-6056
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
I had hernia surgery with Dr.Mo. He is a outstanding Dr. Cannot say enough. Excellence at it's finest. Highly recommend Dr.Mo. Office staff best I have seen.
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE--ERIE
- Florida State University
Dr. Mohammadbhoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohammadbhoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohammadbhoy has seen patients for Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohammadbhoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohammadbhoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohammadbhoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohammadbhoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohammadbhoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.