Overview

Dr. Adnan Mohammadbhoy, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE--ERIE and is affiliated with Bravera Health Seven Rivers.



Dr. Mohammadbhoy works at Adnan Mohammadbhoy in Crystal River, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.