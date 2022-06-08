Dr. Adnan Muhammad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muhammad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adnan Muhammad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adnan Muhammad, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Muhammad works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology at Tampa3000 Medical Park Dr Ste 500, Tampa, FL 33613 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at New Tampa8702 Hunters Lake Dr Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33647 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was pleasant at least as pleasant as a visit with a Doctors can be. Friendly, attentive, and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Adnan Muhammad, MD
- Transplant Hepatology
- English, Urdu
- Male
- 1942242938
Education & Certifications
- Our Lady Mercy Mc
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
