Dr. Adnan Muhammad, MD

Transplant Hepatology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adnan Muhammad, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Muhammad works at AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology at Tampa in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology at Tampa
    3000 Medical Park Dr Ste 500, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at New Tampa
    8702 Hunters Lake Dr Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Biliary Atresia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Anemia
Biliary Atresia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Adnan Muhammad, MD

    Specialties
    • Transplant Hepatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1942242938
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Our Lady Mercy Mc
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Tampa General Hospital
    • Adventhealth Orlando

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adnan Muhammad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muhammad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Muhammad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Muhammad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Muhammad works at AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology at Tampa in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Muhammad’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Muhammad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muhammad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muhammad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muhammad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

