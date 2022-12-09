Dr. Adnan Nadir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adnan Nadir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adnan Nadir, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Nadir works at
Locations
Castle Hills Surgicare LLC4221 Medical Pkwy Ste 100, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nadir is a very good doctor that takes our health seriously. I have been pain free and asymptomatic for a long time now.
About Dr. Adnan Nadir, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Med
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nadir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nadir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nadir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nadir has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nadir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadir.
