Dr. Nasir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adnan Nasir, MD
Dr. Adnan Nasir, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Wake Dermatology Associates PA4414 Lake Boone Trl Ste 408, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 781-1001
- Rex Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I've been a patient of Dr. Nasir for about 4 years now and completely trust him with my skin. He is knowledgeable and friendly, and does not take any chances with moles that are suspicious-looking. I highly recommend him for full body scans and for skin infections. I can't speak of his abilities in other areas though. I also will say that the office staff really does kind of suck, but they're just a small part of my experience with Dr. Nasir so I can let it go.
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- University of Rochester
- Dermatology
