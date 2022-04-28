Overview of Dr. Adnan Seljuki, MD

Dr. Adnan Seljuki, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Decatur, AL. They graduated from Khyber Med Coll and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Seljuki works at Highlands Internal Medicine in Decatur, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.