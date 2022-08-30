Dr. Adnan Subei, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adnan Subei, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Memorial Division of Neuroscience1150 N 35th Ave Ste 590, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 601-5319Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Today was my first visit and I am very satisfied! The length I had to wait to see the doctor seemed like a long time but very excited that he had an opening! He actually took the time to review my notes and even look at my images with me. I enjoy the fact that he wants to keep my treatment on schedule and even offered ways to make my every day life easier! I am looking forward to my medical journey with Dr. Subei
About Dr. Adnan Subei, DO
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1962722876
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation|Michigan State University
- Sparrow Health System
- Sparrow Health System
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Dr. Subei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Subei accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Subei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Subei has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Subei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Subei speaks Arabic.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Subei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subei.
