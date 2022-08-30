See All Neurologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Adnan Subei, DO

Neurology
4.2 (21)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Adnan Subei, DO

Dr. Adnan Subei, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Subei works at Memorial Neuroscience Institute in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Subei's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Neuroscience
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 590, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 601-5319
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Difficulty With Walking
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Difficulty With Walking
Memory Evaluation

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Encephalomyelitis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neuromyelitis Optica Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transverse Myelitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 30, 2022
    Today was my first visit and I am very satisfied! The length I had to wait to see the doctor seemed like a long time but very excited that he had an opening! He actually took the time to review my notes and even look at my images with me. I enjoy the fact that he wants to keep my treatment on schedule and even offered ways to make my every day life easier! I am looking forward to my medical journey with Dr. Subei
    Crystal — Aug 30, 2022
    About Dr. Adnan Subei, DO

    • Neurology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • Male
    • 1962722876
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation|Michigan State University
    • Sparrow Health System
    • Sparrow Health System
    • LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
    • Neurology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adnan Subei, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Subei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Subei accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Subei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Subei works at Memorial Neuroscience Institute in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Subei’s profile.

    Dr. Subei has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Subei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Subei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Subei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Subei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

