Dr. Adolf Lo, MD
Overview of Dr. Adolf Lo, MD
Dr. Adolf Lo, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Lo works at
Dr. Lo's Office Locations
Safwat Wahba M D208 E Springfield Ave, Champaign, IL 61820 Directions (217) 352-2212
Hospital Affiliations
- Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- HealthLink
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adolf Lo, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1336277557
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- General Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
