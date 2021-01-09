Overview of Dr. Adolfo Alonso, MD

Dr. Adolfo Alonso, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.



Dr. Alonso works at Office of Dr. Carolynn J. Pass MD PA in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Timonium, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.