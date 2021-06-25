Dr. Adolfo Anchondo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anchondo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adolfo Anchondo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adolfo Anchondo, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Chihuahua Escuela De Medicina|Universidad Autonoma De Chihuahua, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Anchondo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
El Paso Pulmonary Association - Westside4305 N Mesa St Ste A, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7654Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
El Paso Pulmonary Association-Northeast Office9999 Kenworthy St Ste C, El Paso, TX 79924 Directions (915) 900-8647Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
El Paso Pulmonary Association-East Office1865 N Lee Trevino Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 505-7653Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- El Paso First Health Plan
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Prudential
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anchondo?
Dr Anchondo and Staff profesional and courteous!!
About Dr. Adolfo Anchondo, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Spanish
- 1063410777
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center|Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Texas Tech Univ Hlth Scis Ctr
- Universidad Autonoma De Chihuahua Escuela De Medicina|Universidad Autonoma De Chihuahua, Facultad De Medicina
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anchondo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anchondo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anchondo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anchondo works at
Dr. Anchondo has seen patients for Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anchondo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anchondo speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Anchondo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anchondo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anchondo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anchondo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.