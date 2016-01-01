Dr. Adolfo Fernandez-Obregon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez-Obregon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adolfo Fernandez-Obregon, MD
Overview
Dr. Adolfo Fernandez-Obregon, MD is a Dermatologist in Hoboken, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center.
Dr. Fernandez-Obregon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Adolfo C. Fernandez-Obregon, MD10 Church Twrs Ste 1, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 795-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoboken University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandez-Obregon?
About Dr. Adolfo Fernandez-Obregon, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, French
- 1316944051
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez-Obregon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez-Obregon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez-Obregon works at
Dr. Fernandez-Obregon has seen patients for Rash, Itchy Skin and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez-Obregon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fernandez-Obregon speaks French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez-Obregon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez-Obregon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez-Obregon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez-Obregon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.