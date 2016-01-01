Overview

Dr. Adolfo Fernandez-Obregon, MD is a Dermatologist in Hoboken, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center.



Dr. Fernandez-Obregon works at Hudson Dermatology in Hoboken, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Itchy Skin and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.