Dr. Adolfo Gonzalez, DO

General Surgery
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Adolfo Gonzalez, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.

Dr. Gonzalez works at Smartcarehub Texas LLC in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Smartcarehub Texas LLC
    800 8th Ave Ste 306, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 632-1900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Baylor Surgicare At Fort Worth
    750 12th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 334-5050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia Repair
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Hernia Repair
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open

Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Adolfo Gonzalez, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1710071907
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
