See All General Surgeons in Harlingen, TX
Dr. Adolfo Rama, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Adolfo Rama, MD

General Surgery
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Harlingen, TX
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adolfo Rama, MD

Dr. Adolfo Rama, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Rama works at Valley Diagnostic Clinic in Harlingen, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Rama's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Diagnostic Clinic
    2200 Haine Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Harlingen Office
    2401 N Ed Carey Dr Ste C, Harlingen, TX 78550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 425-7800
  3. 3
    Rama Adolfo MD Office
    512 Victoria Ln Ste 4, Harlingen, TX 78550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 421-5019

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Skin Lesion
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rama?

    Photo: Dr. Adolfo Rama, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adolfo Rama, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rama to family and friends

    Dr. Rama's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rama

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adolfo Rama, MD.

    About Dr. Adolfo Rama, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447240114
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adolfo Rama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rama works at Valley Diagnostic Clinic in Harlingen, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rama’s profile.

    Dr. Rama has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rama.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Adolfo Rama, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.