Overview of Dr. Adolfo Silva, MD

Dr. Adolfo Silva, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Silva works at Adolfo Silva M.d. in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.