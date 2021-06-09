Dr. Adolphus Jackson, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adolphus Jackson, DMD
Dr. Adolphus Jackson, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Birmingham, AL.
Dr. Jackson works at
Location:
West Princeton Dental Clinic PC859 Lomb Ave SW, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 206-0115
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify insurance information when scheduling an appointment.
I saw Dr. Jackson on my last visit. He has been my Dentist for years, and he is very, very good at his job. I get very uncomfortable with shots, but Dr. Jackson make sure he put something on my gum so the pain would not be bad. He is the kind of person that cares about people. He knows his job and is good at it.
About Dr. Adolphus Jackson, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1700979994
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.