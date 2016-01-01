Overview

Dr. Adolphus Lewis, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from University N Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteo Med.



Dr. Lewis works at Meta Medical Services in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.