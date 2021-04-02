See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Adonis Saremi, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adonis Saremi, MD

Dr. Adonis Saremi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.

Dr. Saremi works at PlushCare in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
Dr. Saremi's Office Locations

    PlushCare
    650 5th St Ste 405, San Francisco, CA 94107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 286-2130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Green Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Anxiety
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Anxiety
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Headache
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Symptomatic Menopause
Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Wellness Examination
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Adonis Saremi, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588970222
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California San Diego Medical Center
    • Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    • Internal Medicine
