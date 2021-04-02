Dr. Adonis Saremi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saremi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adonis Saremi, MD
Overview of Dr. Adonis Saremi, MD
Dr. Adonis Saremi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.
Dr. Saremi's Office Locations
PlushCare650 5th St Ste 405, San Francisco, CA 94107 Directions (888) 286-2130
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve spoken with Dr. Saremi multiple times. He is very patient, great at listening, and is willing to discuss multiple treatment plans based on your preferences. Highly reccomend.
About Dr. Adonis Saremi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Diego Medical Center
- Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saremi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saremi accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saremi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Saremi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saremi.
