Overview of Dr. Adria Burrows, MD

Dr. Adria Burrows, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Burrows works at NJ Eye And Ear in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Englewood, NJ and New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.