Dr. Adria Carney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adria Carney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adria Carney, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA.
Dr. Carney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pacific Coast Psychiatric Associates1245 S Winchester Blvd Ste 110, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (415) 296-5290
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carney?
best doctor I've ever had. incredibly smart and is very perceptive. front office staff is not the best
About Dr. Adria Carney, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1821209594
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carney works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Carney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.