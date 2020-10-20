Overview of Dr. Adrian Akhavan, DPM

Dr. Adrian Akhavan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Akhavan works at Podiatry Foot and Ankle Surgical Grp of South Florida in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Diabetic Foot Exam along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.