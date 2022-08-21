Overview of Dr. Adrian Baddar, MD

Dr. Adrian Baddar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Sentara Careplex Hospital.



Dr. Baddar works at Hampton Roads Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.