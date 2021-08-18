Overview of Dr. Adrian Balica, MD

Dr. Adrian Balica, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Balica works at Rutgers Health-rwj Maternal Fetal Medicine in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

