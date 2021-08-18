Dr. Adrian Balica, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrian Balica, MD
Overview of Dr. Adrian Balica, MD
Dr. Adrian Balica, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Balica's Office Locations
Rutgers Health-rwj Maternal Fetal Medicine125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 806-7329
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balica?
Dr. Balica is an excellent OB-GYN. He is attentive, caring, explains everything thoroughly and honestly. I've had a few procedures with him and have always felt I was treated with appropriate care and attention. So many of the doctors in this practice are great as well.
About Dr. Adrian Balica, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Romanian
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balica has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Balica using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Balica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balica works at
Dr. Balica has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balica on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Balica speaks Romanian.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Balica. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balica.
