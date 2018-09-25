Dr. Adrian Buckner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buckner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrian Buckner, MD
Dr. Adrian Buckner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Psychiatric Associates Kngsprt1944 Brookside Dr Ste 3, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 392-6521
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
I like him, but his woman up front is a very rude person. She doesn't deserve a job at all. I've never had anyone speak to me as bad as she did. If I didn't have to have my medicine I'd walked out. She lies and tries to over charge. When I proved her wrong she said I was just arguing and I never said a cross word. It wasn't because I didn't want to, but I'm not getting in her level. This is not the first time I've had issues out of the reception ist, but today was terrible is an understatement.
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Buckner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buckner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buckner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buckner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buckner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.