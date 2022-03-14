Overview of Dr. Adrian Cristian, MD

Dr. Adrian Cristian, MD is a Rehabilitation Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Rehabilitation, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Cristian works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.