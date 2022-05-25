Dr. Adrian Del Boca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Boca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrian Del Boca, MD
Dr. Adrian Del Boca, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Florida International University.
Miami Obstetrics and Gynecology8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 804E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 270-2331
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr. Del Boca for the last 4 yrs and I just wish I would have known him earlier in my life. All his staff is wonderful and have great customer service. The office is very clean and he always takes his time and answers all my questions and concerns. He is very gentle and caring. His front desk, ultrasound technicians, assistants and coordinator, Angie are all great. Angie has called me multiple times to check on me and that is something rare in present times. I highly recommend this office!!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1215927496
- Florida International University
Dr. Del Boca has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Del Boca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Del Boca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Del Boca has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Del Boca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Boca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Boca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Boca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Boca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.