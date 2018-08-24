See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Adrian Douglass, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Adrian Douglass, MD

Dr. Adrian Douglass, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. 

Dr. Douglass works at MDVIP - Atlanta, Georgia in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Douglass' Office Locations

    MDVIP - Atlanta, Georgia
    1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 650, Atlanta, GA 30318 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 537-8081
    105 Collier Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 537-8081

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Adrian Douglass, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245393396
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Emory U Hosp Affil Res Prog
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adrian Douglass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douglass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Douglass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Douglass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Douglass works at MDVIP - Atlanta, Georgia in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Douglass’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Douglass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Douglass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

