Dr. Adrian Fedele, MD
Overview of Dr. Adrian Fedele, MD
Dr. Adrian Fedele, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.
Dr. Fedele's Office Locations
Adrian Fedele M.d.411 W 20Th St, Merced, CA 95340 Directions (209) 722-8130
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Merced
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent surgeon. My only negative is he is only available 3 days a week
About Dr. Adrian Fedele, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1407945017
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fedele has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fedele accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fedele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fedele has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fedele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fedele speaks Cantonese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fedele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fedele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fedele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fedele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.