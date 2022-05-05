Overview of Dr. Adrian Fedele, MD

Dr. Adrian Fedele, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.



Dr. Fedele works at Adrian Fedele M.d. in Merced, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.