See All Urologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Adrian Feng, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Adrian Feng, MD

Urology
3.1 (40)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Adrian Feng, MD

Dr. Adrian Feng, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Feng works at Arizona Urology Specialists in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Daniel Frendl, MD
Dr. Daniel Frendl, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Mitchell Humphreys, MD
Dr. Mitchell Humphreys, MD
4.6 (17)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Feng's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Associates Ltd
    202 E Earll Dr Ste 360, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 264-4431
  2. 2
    Arizona Urology Specialists Pllc
    1313 E Osborn Rd Ste 150, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 264-4431

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Painful Urination (Dysuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Acute (or Transient) Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Compusys
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • LifeWise
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • Ucare
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wausau Benefits
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Feng?

    Jul 01, 2021
    Not only was I impressed with Dr. Feng's knowledge, reassuring demeanor, and professionalism, he has a wonderful sense of humor and puts his patients at ease. No one wants to visit a urologist and he makes the process and procedures fast and relatively painless. His staff, in particular, Mia, are also kind, helpful, and reassuring. Highly recommend.
    Nanette Towsley — Jul 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adrian Feng, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adrian Feng, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Feng to family and friends

    Dr. Feng's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Feng

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adrian Feng, MD.

    About Dr. Adrian Feng, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689648685
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University / Ithaca, New York
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adrian Feng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feng works at Arizona Urology Specialists in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Feng’s profile.

    Dr. Feng has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Feng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Adrian Feng, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.