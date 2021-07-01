Dr. Adrian Feng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrian Feng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adrian Feng, MD
Dr. Adrian Feng, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Feng works at
Dr. Feng's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Associates Ltd202 E Earll Dr Ste 360, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 264-4431
-
2
Arizona Urology Specialists Pllc1313 E Osborn Rd Ste 150, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (602) 264-4431
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona Medical Network
- Assurant Health
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Compusys
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Kaiser Permanente
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- LifeWise
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- Principal Life
- Special Needs Plan
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- Triwest
- Ucare
- UniCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wausau Benefits
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feng?
Not only was I impressed with Dr. Feng's knowledge, reassuring demeanor, and professionalism, he has a wonderful sense of humor and puts his patients at ease. No one wants to visit a urologist and he makes the process and procedures fast and relatively painless. His staff, in particular, Mia, are also kind, helpful, and reassuring. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Adrian Feng, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1689648685
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Cornell University / Ithaca, New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feng works at
Dr. Feng has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feng speaks Mandarin.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Feng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.