Dr. Adrian Harvey, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Harvey works at Texas Health Neurosurgery & Spine Specialists in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Neck, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.