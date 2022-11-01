See All Neurosurgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Adrian Harvey, DO

Neurosurgery
3.6 (18)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adrian Harvey, DO

Dr. Adrian Harvey, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Harvey works at Texas Health Neurosurgery & Spine Specialists in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Neck, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harvey's Office Locations

    Texas Health Neurosurgery & Spine Specialists
    800 5th Ave Ste 500, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 250-4280
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 01, 2022
    Dr. Harvey genuinely took the time to sit and discuss with me my options and spoke in a clear, concise manner.
    Anonymous — Nov 01, 2022
    About Dr. Adrian Harvey, DO

    • Neurosurgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Finnish and Spanish
    • 1144456674
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas M D Anderson Cancer Center
    • Advocate Bromenn Medical Center
    • MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

