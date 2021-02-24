Overview

Dr. Adrian Ieraci, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Lima, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Salem Regional Medical Center and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Ieraci works at Prima Healthcare in North Lima, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.