Overview of Dr. Adrian James, MD

Dr. Adrian James, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center.



Dr. James works at West Oakland Health Council in Oakland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.