Dr. Adrian Legaspi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Legaspi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrian Legaspi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adrian Legaspi, MD
Dr. Adrian Legaspi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Escuela Medico Militar, Universidad Del Ejercito Y Fuerza Aerea and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Legaspi works at
Dr. Legaspi's Office Locations
-
1
Steward Center for Advanced Surgical Oncology Palmetto7150 W 20th Ave Ste 615, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 820-6657
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Legaspi?
Yes
About Dr. Adrian Legaspi, MD
- Oncology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1447257522
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Department of Surgery
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Central Military Hospital, Mexico City, Mexico
- Escuela Medico Militar, Universidad Del Ejercito Y Fuerza Aerea
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Legaspi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Legaspi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Legaspi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Legaspi works at
Dr. Legaspi has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Legaspi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Legaspi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Legaspi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Legaspi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Legaspi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.