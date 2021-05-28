See All Oncologists in Hialeah, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Adrian Legaspi, MD

Oncology
4.8 (54)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Adrian Legaspi, MD

Dr. Adrian Legaspi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Escuela Medico Militar, Universidad Del Ejercito Y Fuerza Aerea and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Legaspi works at Steward Center for Advanced Surgical Oncology Palmetto in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Legaspi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steward Center for Advanced Surgical Oncology Palmetto
    7150 W 20th Ave Ste 615, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 820-6657

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Port Placements or Replacements
Colorectal Cancer
Liver Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Colorectal Cancer
Liver Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 28, 2021
    Yes
    Juana — May 28, 2021
    About Dr. Adrian Legaspi, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447257522
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Department of Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Central Military Hospital, Mexico City, Mexico
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Escuela Medico Militar, Universidad Del Ejercito Y Fuerza Aerea
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adrian Legaspi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Legaspi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Legaspi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Legaspi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Legaspi works at Steward Center for Advanced Surgical Oncology Palmetto in Hialeah, FL. View the full address on Dr. Legaspi’s profile.

    Dr. Legaspi has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Legaspi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Legaspi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Legaspi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Legaspi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Legaspi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

