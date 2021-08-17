Dr. Adrian Lewis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrian Lewis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adrian Lewis, DO
Dr. Adrian Lewis, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine/Midwestern University and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital.
ProMedica Physicians Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery - Toledo2121 Hughes Dr Ste 980, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-2345
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adrian Lewis, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital|Shriners Hospital for Children|Washington University in Saint Louis
- Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine/Midwestern University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.