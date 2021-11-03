See All Plastic Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Adrian Lo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (305)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adrian Lo, MD

Dr. Adrian Lo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Western Ontario, Ontario and is affiliated with Pennsylvania Hospital.

Dr. Lo works at Just for U Obgyn in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Just for U Obgyn
    301 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 829-6900
  2. 2
    Adrian Lo, MD
    990 Route 73 N, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 829-6900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pennsylvania Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 305 ratings
    Patient Ratings (305)
    5 Star
    (292)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 03, 2021
    DR. LO CHANGED MY LIFE! I suffered with gynecomastia aka gyno for 5 miserable years. He took away my mental suffering. He cured me of my gyno! I am 8 weeks post-op and could not be happier with my results. I still have much more healing to do but I am extremely happy. I can wear a t-shirt confidently again! Dr. Lo gave me my life back and I am forever grateful for him and his teams (in-office and surgical teams). THANK YOU!!! My only regret is that I didn’t explore the option of surgery sooner. My advice to all my brothers out there suffering with gyno: Don’t be ashamed. Get the surgery, and go to Dr. Lo! Having gynecomastia surgery was worth every penny.
    Steve M. — Nov 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Adrian Lo, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629284757
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    • U Western Ontario
    • University of Toronto Hospitals
    • University of Western Ontario, Ontario
    • University of Western Ontario
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adrian Lo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    305 patients have reviewed Dr. Lo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

