Dr. Adrian Lo, MD
Overview of Dr. Adrian Lo, MD
Dr. Adrian Lo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Western Ontario, Ontario and is affiliated with Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Lo's Office Locations
Just for U Obgyn301 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions (215) 829-6900
Adrian Lo, MD990 Route 73 N, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (215) 829-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Capital Blue Cross
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
DR. LO CHANGED MY LIFE! I suffered with gynecomastia aka gyno for 5 miserable years. He took away my mental suffering. He cured me of my gyno! I am 8 weeks post-op and could not be happier with my results. I still have much more healing to do but I am extremely happy. I can wear a t-shirt confidently again! Dr. Lo gave me my life back and I am forever grateful for him and his teams (in-office and surgical teams). THANK YOU!!! My only regret is that I didn’t explore the option of surgery sooner. My advice to all my brothers out there suffering with gyno: Don’t be ashamed. Get the surgery, and go to Dr. Lo! Having gynecomastia surgery was worth every penny.
About Dr. Adrian Lo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1629284757
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- U Western Ontario
- University of Toronto Hospitals
- University of Western Ontario, Ontario
- University of Western Ontario
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
305 patients have reviewed Dr. Lo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.