Overview of Dr. Adrian O'Malley, MD

Dr. Adrian O'Malley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. O'Malley works at Retina Center Northwest in Silverdale, WA with other offices in Sequim, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.