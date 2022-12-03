Dr. Adrian Ptacek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ptacek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrian Ptacek, MD
Overview of Dr. Adrian Ptacek, MD
Dr. Adrian Ptacek, MD is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Ptacek works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ptacek's Office Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health Medical Group2750 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 267-7015Monday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ptacek?
Dr. Ptachek was informative and professional. Although he filled the prescription I wanted it was obvious he was the kind of doctor/person who was ethical. He knew I would not abuse the drug.
About Dr. Adrian Ptacek, MD
- Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
- English
- 1528418670
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ptacek accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ptacek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ptacek works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Ptacek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ptacek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ptacek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ptacek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.